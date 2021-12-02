Buxton manager Steve Cunningham feels his side can test Morecambe if things go their way. Pic: Richard Parkes

The Bucks, who are the lowest-ranked side in the world famous competition, are bidding to hit the headlines by dumping out League One Morecambe.

And Cunningham is confident his side can give the Shrimps a run for their money - if they believe in themselves.

“You've got to believe,” said the Bucks boss. “There is always one club that does it.

“Marine and Chorley had fantastic FA Cup journeys last year - why can't it be us this year?

“Was us beating York an upset? Not really. I have seen York and I know the players we have. I'm pretty sure York would take six or seven of my starting eleven.

“It wasn’t as big an upset in our dressing room as it was in the world of football, but us beating Morecambe would be a big upset.

“On paper Morecambe should win this game nine times out of ten, but why not?

“We have to go into it believing we can beat a team who have had an inconsistent season.

“We are on our pitch in front of a very vocal home following in a smaller type ground.

“If we believe we can do it we can. If we are going out to enjoy the day and how far we have got then we are wasting a Saturday.

“I believe we have the quality in our team, not to cause an upset, but to get something out of the game.

“We have to believe we can do it and the incentive is an unbelievable dream time for the club on and off the pitch.”

But Cunningham is under no illusions of the challenge facing the part-time minnows.

“We are an NPL team against a League One team - it is a huge game,” he added.

“On paper they should win. They have some experienced and technically gifted players.

“But they are in a form that tells you they don't win a lot of matches, so if we can get on top of them early and give them enough headaches to worry then you never know.