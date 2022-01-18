Buxton boss believes his side have platform to build on after Warrington Town draw

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham is taking plenty of encouragement from the second half performance against Warrington. He believes it shows his players are fighting and that a new platform has been laid.

The Bucks came from behind three times to snap their four game losing streak.

It left the Buxton boss delighted with the character shown by his side.

“The second half showed the character this team has got and answered some questions, when people are saying they are a team of mercenaries,” said Cunningham.

“It would have been easy after a four game losing streak to give up, but we rolled our sleeves up and were dominant in the second half.

“I just don't know how we didn’t win it in the end, but it was a point gained.

“The second half was super and it's a really positive performance. Hopefully we can use that as a kick start.”

The result leaves Buxton trailing leaders Matlock by six points, with the Gladiators also having a game in hand.

But Cunningham believes the second half display against Warrington shows his side are very much still in the mix.

He added: “Performances will take care of results. It looks like Matlock are running away with it, but they aren't.

“There are 17 games still to play and it's going to be nip and tuck. We have just got to concentrate on our performance levels.

“We have to work on the soft goals we are conceding and we are working hard in training to get that right.

“We just have to take care of our performance levels and the results will come. Seventeen games is a lot of football matches.

“In the four games we have lost you have to look at the circumstances. We were missing key players and we could also have called two of the games off due to COVID, but we played them.

“We are starting to see people come back. We had Ben Turner and Jamie Ward back and it’s no surprise that performance improved.

“People on the outside see the results and cast judgments, but we are working hard behind the scenes with what we have got.

“The second half performance gives me plenty of encouragement and belief that we are still right in the mix.”

Buxton face a tough test at on-form Morpeth Town this weekend.

“It is a tough place to go,” said Cunningham. “They have not lost in 14 games and just came off the back of a great win in the FA Trophy.

“We go there confident and knowing the belief is there that we can get a result.

“We have got to get our own house in order. I don't like using the hard luck story but we are dealing with the cards we are dealt with.

“Once we have our full deck we will be ok and we will be in a title race.

“The club have had one play-off in 8/9 years years. The expectation level is there, which is great but there's been no play-offs in years.

“The challenge is there and we will be in a title race, but so will 8-9 other teams.

“This is not an easy league. No-one has the right to win it and no one will run away with it.

“We beat Scarborough 5-1 and then two weeks later we lost 2-1.

“It's a tough league and you need your full deck, once we do then we will be ok.”

Cunningham confirmed Dom Tear had left the club after being recalled by Halifax.

And with two more Bucks set to leave later this week, the boss added he is looking to bring fresh faces in.

He said: “For us, it is getting the right players in. We have got some players that have been out injured, some that have had a dip in form, so we are having a bit of a freshen up.

“We’ve been working with 12-13 players at the moment. It is tough, but I don't cry over spilt milk and we will react.

“We brought Dan Cowan and Ryan Taylor in for experience. We need to bring in the right players who will help us kick on.