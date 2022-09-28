Buxton boosted for FA Cup mission after fine display in draw with Kidderminster Harriers

Bucks grabbed the lead 20 seconds after the break through Connor Kirby only to see Ashley Hemmings set up Yusifu Ceesay for a finish off the post to level on 68 minutes.

“I think that's as good as we've been from start to finish in all honesty,” said Buxton manager Jamie Vermiglio.

“We've shown good moments in other games in 20-minute spells or 45-minute spells, but not quite completed a full game. But I thought we did that today.

Connor Kirby - scored 20 seconds into the second half.

“I thought we started out with an intensity and wanted to play on the front foot.

“They are a good footballing team and we were very unfortunate not to come away with the three points.

“We scored a fantastic goal in the second half. But then a little mistake – a lapse – has cost us. But it was the only chance they had in the second half. I thought it was pretty much all us against a team in good form.

“Nevertheless, I thought we played with a real desire and intensity with and without the ball and our work rate from everyone was outstanding.”

Now Buxton face an FA Cup third qualifying round tester at Bamber Bridge and Vermiglio said: “I am excited and so are the players. It will be a tough game.

“On paper it's a National League North team against a team from the league below, but I know what they are all about – a good footballing team with lots of endeavour and intensity. They attract some good players to the club and it's a fantastic pitch.

“It will be good top go back there for me personally as it's a club close to where I came from and I have lots of friends up that way. But we will be going there to win and get through.

“I want us to stamp our authority on the game and hopefully we can be in the hat for the next round as I know how important that is for the club and spectators as well as me and the players.”

Injuries are clearing up with Tommy Elliot now back and available for selection this weekend with Tuesday night being just too soon for him.

“It's looking a lot rosier now for the squad – at one stage we had eight injuries and only 12-13 fit players with lads going through the pain barrier,” said Vermiglio.