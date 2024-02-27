​Buxton ‘below best’ in defeat

Buxton boss Craig Elliott said his side weren't at their best on Saturday.

​The 2-1 loss was the Bucks’ first in six games and came thanks to two second-half goals which cancelled out a first-half own goal that had put Elliott’s men in front.

Buxton were then due to go to Boston United on Tuesday night in a match played after this week’s Advertiser went to press, but speaking to the club’s media channels after Saturday’s loss, Elliott felt his side deserved very little from the game.

He said: “Darlington are fighting for their lives and were good today, although we were below our best.

“We didn't get going and couldn't control the game. It was disappointing not to get a point, though.

“There's no time to dwell on it. We go to Boston United on Tuesday and they are among those fancied for promotion. Travelling away from home is always hard but we fear nobody and will be looking for the right result.”

The Bucks went ahead through a Scott Barrow own goal after 34 minutes when he headed a long Joe Young clearance the wrong way, but they faced a side producing a quality of football above their lowly position and the rewards came in the 69th and 82nd minutes, with goals from Mitchell Curry and Andrew Nelson respectively, ‘a step in the right direction’ according to scorer Curry regarding his own side’s plight near the bottom of the table.

Following Tuesday’s game at Boston, the Bucks then return home to take on Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

Their visitors sat tenth in the table going into the midweek matches in which they didn’t feature, two points outside the play-off zone, though that is likely to have changed following Tuesday’s games.