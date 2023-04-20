Arsenal loanee Kido Taylor-Hart had put the Rams in front during the first-half, but Diego De Girolamo scored in the 89th minute to level things up before Connor Kirby struck deep into stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

De Girolamo had been denied by a block from Rams captain Darren Jackson early on before Taylor-Hart netted the opener on 31 minutes when he cut inside and fired a low shot past Bucks keeper Theo Robinson.

Robinson saved well from Taylor-Hart early in the second-half, then Dajaune Brown saw an effort cleared off the line from the rebound.

Buxton celebrate their dramatic win. Photo: Buxton FC.

Buxton’s Sam Osborne saw a goal chalked off for offside on 58 minutes, but they plugged away and got level when De Girolamo poked home from six yards out.

The dramatic winner then came in the 95th minute when Billy Vigar’s headed clearance fell to Kirby at the back post and he found the net with a left-footed strike to send the Bucks’ players and fans into ecstasy.

Bucks boss Craig Elliott said afterwards: “I thought we were poor, but I’d said in my team talk that I don’t really care how we play as long as we find a way to win.

"That’s what we’ve done and the lads have been great over the last four or five weeks in doing that.

"I lost my head a bit at half-time and wasn’t happy at all but they responded like good teams and good players do.

"I thought Derby were terrific and they’ll be feeling sorry for themselves but they tired in the last ten minutes and we took advantage of that.

"We’ve got a real togetherness and I think that showed in that we didn’t stop and we kept going to the end. It’s about putting the ball in the back of the net and we did that and I’m pleased for the fans, the chairman and everyone involved.

"Cup finals are about winning them and hopefully we’ll go into the weekend with a lot of confidence.

