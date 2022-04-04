Buxton assistant believes Lancaster draw is another crucial point in title push

Josh Granite scores a goal that was disallowed for a foul on the keeper.

The Bucks dominated throughout but were unable to put their chances away.

But they still remain clear by two points with one less game to go after South Shields failed to beat Gainsborough.

“It became more difficult as the game went on in terms of not taking the first chance,” he said.

“We created three or four in the first half and could have been 2-0 up after five minutes.

“Those moments, when we don't take them, makes it more complicated and adds the pressure when the next chance comes along.

“Getting the first goal is key at times. We have four more games and we can only do what we can do.

“We will prepare well for next Saturday and, if we can put points on the board, then we are closer to where we need to be.

“They are still hoping for play-offs and were hanging in for points.

“It was a tough scrapy game. We were not at our best but it's still a pint for where we need to be.”

Defender Josh Granite felt Buxton should have won after creating plenty of chances.

“We have built out performances on being solid,” he added. “We didn't have too much to do, but unfortunately we couldn’t take our chances.

“It's nice to keep another clean sheet and get another point on the board.