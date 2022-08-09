Buxton are held by 10-men Peterborough Sports in historic first game at National League North level

Peterborough, also newly promoted, scored from a disputed penalty before Jason Gilchrist equalised in the 41st minute in the Bucks' first game at this level.

The hosts went down to 10 men straight after the break, with Kyle Barker, a new signing from the EFL, picking up a second yellow.

That signalled one-way traffic for the rest of the game. The Bucks created a string of chances, but nothing stuck, as home players threw themselves around to block shots.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerial action from Buxton's draw at Peterborough Sports. Pictures by James Richardson Photography.

Manager Jamie Vermiglio's match day squad included seven newcomers, Declan Poole, Shane Brisley, Jake Moult, Connor Kirby, Mace Goodridge, Jack McKay and Harry Bunn. Diego de Girolamo and Tommy Elliot were missing through illness and injury respectively.

The Bucks started the better of the two sides and a dangerous free kick from Clarke in the sixth minute met the head of Granite, but went straight into the keeper's hands for the first big opportunity of the game.

Pete Crook had to deny Sean Newton from close range with Buxton pilling the pressure on.

However, it was the home side that took the lead. Jordan Nicholson was brought down in the box and Dan Jarvis stepped up to slot home the penalty.

The Bucks equalised just before half-time with a ball coming over the top to Jason Gilchrist who smashed it in for 1-1.

Peterborough almost grabbed the lead back early on in the second half as Dion Sembie-Ferris squared the ball to Mark Jones, butTheo Richardson was quick out of the Buxton goal to save his low shot.

Barker then received a second yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men from the 48th minute.

Buxton looked the more lively after this, regularly getting forward, but just couldn’t break past Sports’ defence.

Buxton’s best chance of the second half came from a corner as the ball was cleared off the line by former Buck Nathan Fox.