Match gallery: Buxton 1 Gainsborough Trinity 0

Jason Gilchrist hit the winner in the first half in front of 500 fans at the Silverlands.

It was one of the few games in the league to survive the weather – thanks to the hard work of volunteers ahead of the game.

While Buxton go top, it leaves Tom Shaw’s men in 17th spot and continuing to look over their shoulders.

1. Buxton 1 v Gainsborough Trinity 0 Chris Dawson and Morgan Worsfield-Gregg battle for the ball. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Buxton 1 v Gainsborough Trinity 0 Yates saves from Tom Elliot Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Buxton 1 Gainsborough Trinity 0 Gainsborough Trinity manager Tom Shaw shouts of instructions. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Buxton 1 v Gainsborough Trinity 0 Matt Yates comes out to claim a cross. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales