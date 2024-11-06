Connor Kirby scored twice to help Buxton to victory.

A goal in each half on Tuesday evening from in-form captain Connor Kirby secured full points for Buxton against Scarborough Athletic, lifting the club to the dizzy heights of fifth in the table.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the highest position yet achieved in its third Vanarama National League North season. Just two weeks and five matches ago, the Bucks stood 19th.

In a richly entertaining match of much enterprise and skilful attacking play, two crucial first-half refereeing decisions undeniably went Buxton's way and set up the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 18th minute Josh Popoola's headed flick sent the pacy Ben Sault through the middle towards goal, but 23 yards out ex-Silverlander Alex Brown brought him down and was dismissed for his denial of a clear scoring opportunity. Kirby's free-kick narrowly cleared the bar.

To this point the fast-paced exchanges were even as both teams looked threatening in attack.

The Bucks twice went close inside the first five minutes. Popoola held the ball up nicely and centrally for the supporting Cian Coleman, whose powerful, low, 19-yard drive passed narrowly wide of the Railway End goal, then the latter let fly again almost at once, with his goal-bound shot deflected for a corner. Scarborough also produced a promising attack but ex-Farsley striker Mulhern shot high and wide.

Brown's dismissal ultimately changed the nature of the contest but for virtually the remainder of the half the visitors matched Buxton's attacking efforts with their fast, accurate passing a feature. Yet their defence throughout looked vulnerable to the penetrative ball forward, with the excellent Tommy Elliott's movement off the ball catching the eye as the Bucks played on the perceived weakness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the second quarter of the match they did allow the pace to slacken and the goal in the 45th minute came as something of a surprise, with Sault brought down by ex-Guiseley centre-back Thornton, for Kirby to net expertly past 'keeper Whitley, who had saved a Burton spot-kick on Saturday in the FA Cup.

So Buxton began the second half clearly needing to double their advantage to see off the still occasionally dangerous Seadogs and a managerial master-stroke in the 57th minute did much to effect it. The substitution of injured left-back Josh Williams didn't bring the expected defensive replacement but instead saw the rearguard reduced to three and striker Diego De Girolamo introduced to present a four-man attack-force, thus mostly keeping the initiative.

Nonetheless, home 'keeper True Grant's sure handling was needed on several occasions, when catching a downward header at a Scarborough corner then holding Mulhern's powerful drive, but he needed good fortune, at 1-0, when his attempted booted clearance rebounded from the nearby Mulhern's body to pass narrowly wide of goal.

Meanwhile the Bucks pressed forward regularly. Popoola's pass set up Jack Stobbs for a diagonal low cross that eluded three attackers, then Leeds United loanee Coleman made a fine run to force a corner-kick and De Girolamo set up Sault for a shot that passed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The important second goal arrived in the 73rd minute as the rampant Kirby arrived late near goal to rifle home Popoola's low cross from the right, effectively securing the points. It was his fifth strike in the last four games, a sequence that began with the arrival of his excellent centre-midfield partner Coleman, a development which has given the captain the confidence to advance more regularly.

After the goal the Bucks managed proceedings very effectively, introducing the remaining four subs in five minutes late in the game to reduce the final possibility of a Scarborough revival.

Boss John McGrath said afterwards: "We started really well as part of this good run. We were excellent and eventually deserved the points.

"It was a bright start that got the crowd behind us. Scarborough kept going but Connor's goal made sure. It was a great, late run into the box, settling our nerves after pressure from Boro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Connor is a top leader and can take games by the scruff of the neck. He has all-round energy and infectious energy

"We've always stuck to what we know, what we're good at. That's what is starting to bring us success. Finally, thank you to that noisy crowd. They do us proud."

Saturday's game away to leaders Scunthorpe United kicks off at 3pm.