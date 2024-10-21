Bucks ‘weren’t good enough’ in defeat

Buxton boss John McGrath was unhappy after Saturday's loss.

​John McGrath pulled few punches after seeing his Buxton side beaten again last weekend.

​Promotion-chasing King's Lynn Town beat Buxton 2-0, but there were positives for the travelling Bucks.

They were generally solid at the back and moved forward quickly and with purpose. Problems in the opposition third persist, however, with just one shot on target.

Captain Connor Kirby had been added to the lengthening injury list and Kieran Burton skippered the side for the first time, turning in another outstanding performance at the back.

Kirby's midfield place went to teenager Cian Coleman, in from Leeds United on a four-week loan deal.

King's Lynn moved into the Vanarama National League North's top six with goals from Ross Crane and Josh Hmami in the 35th and 39th minutes.

Their boss Adam Lakeland said afterwards that this was the best performance since he took over a year ago.

Although the Bucks had a larger share of possession they couldn't make it count and the result was rarely in doubt.

"On the day we weren't good enough," is how team manager McGrath summed up the defeat.

He said: "No excuses. We started brightly but switched off for their two goals and we were chasing the game after that. Our few chances were not taken. You've got to win the moments in games.

"We are looking at making the squad stronger. Our youthful group needs more guidance on the field. That will help us stop the slide.

"Tuesday night away to Chester will be tough and we have to turn in a hard-working performance, eradicating mistakes."

Tuesday's match took place after this week’s Advertiser went to press. Hosts Chester were placed seventh prior to the encounter.

Buxton then come up against two of the current bottom three, with Needham Market visiting on Saturday ahead of a trip to Radcliffe on Tuesday.