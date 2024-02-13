​Bucks set for crucial battle as Banbury come to town

Buxton boss Craig Elliott will be keen to add to recent victories this weekend.

​The Bucks haven’t played a league game since February 3 when they won 3-0 at Curzon Ashton.

Since then, they saw off Derby County U21s on penalties in the quarter-final of the Derbyshire Senior Cup, then hosting Matlock Town in the semi-final on Tuesday (13th) in a match played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

Between those games, Buxton were due to go to Blyth Spartans in the league on Saturday but that game fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

It means this weekend’s game with Banbury will see an attempt to gain crucial points against a side who are just a point behind them in the National League North.

The Puritans are under new management, with former Derby County striker and Ilkeston Town boss Kevin Wilson having taken over at his home-town club at the start of the month, overseeing a 1-1 draw at Chester in his only match in charge so far, with their game at home to Rushall Olympic another to fall victim to the wet weather at the weekend.

*Last week’s cup success for Buxton over Derby saw the game go all the way to spot kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Buxton went behind in the opening minute to Tony Weston’s goal but fought back with a goal from Eoin McKeown to take the tie to penalties. Then 'keeper Joe Young saved twice and got a hand to a third, as the Bucks triumphed 4-2.

Boss Craig Elliott was pleased overall. He said: "After a disappointing start we managed to create opportunities and put pressure on County for the equaliser, who played very well at times and were no pushover.