Bucks seek elusive win as play-off chasers line up

Manager ​Craig Elliott was keen to take the momentum from a bright second-half in Saturday’s draw with King’s Lynn forward as Buxton aim to end their winless run.

​The Bucks were due to go to Chester FC on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, and do so off the back of five league games without a win.

That left them just four points and two positions outside the play-offs going into the midweek fixtures.

The last of those games saw the Bucks come back from being two goals down to take a point in a 2-2 draw with King's Lynn at the Tarmac Silverlands on Saturday, and they could well have sealed victory after a robust second-half performance.

A much changed home side went behind after just six minutes and a questionable penalty award shortly before half-time made it look comfortable for King's Lynn. It was anything but easy for the visitors, however, who were hanging on in the second half, conceded twice, and Sam Osborne's accurate last minute drive at goal, looking like the winner, was booted off the line.

King's Lynn going down to ten men following a reckless tackle after 35 minutes, coupled with harsh half-time words to his out-of-sorts team from team manager Elliott, gave the the initiative to the Bucks after the break.

Diego De Girolamo converted a spot-kick after 64 minutes and loanee Max Brogan scored his first goal for the club five minutes later, after neat footwork, side-stepping two defenders.

The visitors had operated with a packed defence since the sending off, but the Brogan equaliser brought them out of their shell and it was a pulsating last quarter of the game.

Manager Elliott said afterwards: "No excuses first half, but there was heart and courage in the second period and we were unlucky not to grab the winner. After the break, the lads did everything I asked, with their commitment and workrate. We moved the ball around really well.

"I enjoyed watching us play in the second half and I hope our fans felt the same. We've got a lot of positives to take with us to Chester in midweek, where we will be the underdogs, but hungry for a good result."