​Bucks made to pay for profligacy as Sports take the points

Tommy Elliott netted Buxton's only goal.

​The Bucks had only themselves to blame for this second consecutive home defeat in eight days as they lost 3-1 to Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

The Turbines scored twice in nine minutes well into the last quarter of the game to seize all three points but by then the hosts had spurned enough clear chances to have otherwise made victory virtually certain in a thoroughly entertaining encounter between closely-matched teams.

Recalled striker Diego De Girolamo was granted the first scoring opportunity, played in by debutant Bobby Faulkner with only four minutes gone. Faced only by the advancing ex Hyde Utd 'keeper Crook, his lob landed on the net roof, but Peterborough, in the 10th minute, scored from their first chance.

An unpunished foul on Luke Brennan preceded a lofted corner-kick and when the home defence failed to clear in the six-yard box Jarvis forced the ball home.

However, only seven minutes had elapsed before the hosts had fashioned a fine equaliser. Brennan on the left was his usual incisive self and his cut-back from the by-line was driven first time, low and hard, just inside the near-post by Tommy Elliott from 16 yards.

Only five minutes after the equaliser, a superbly-executed corner kick routine set up the unmarked captain, Connor Kirby, for a clear shot at goal from 16 yards but his effort cleared the bar.

The second half was equally entertaining with the visitors gradually establishing themselves as the better side. Yet Buxton continued to make chances. Crook, out of goal, collided with a defender leaving Josh Popoola to shoot into the unguarded net, but from 30/35 yards he missed the target. Kirby then went close with a curling, 20-yards free-kick.

In the 76th minute the Bucks were punished for these misses as the Turbines unsurprisingly re-took the lead. The home defence failed to deal with a long throw and defender McCann slotted home from 12 yards.

Yet all was not lost and substitute Ryan Viggars was close to converting De Girolamo's fierce, low cross but once more Sports punished the profligacy. Buxton possession in the centre circle was unnecessarily conceded and from the resulting rapid break forward substitute Booth drove home impressively from 25 yards.

Buxton created more late openings but couldn’t pull a goal back, as the visitors ultimately took the points home.