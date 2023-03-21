​Bucks go 13 unbeaten as Farsley are latest to fall

​The Bucks took their few chances to climb to tenth place, whereas visiting manager Russ Wilcox, in recent weeks bemoaning his team's missed opportunities, had more reason to complain.

Yet rather than a miss, it was a truly magnificent, close-range save by goalkeeper Theo Richardson in the 84th minute that kept the score at 1-0 and proved a major turning-point.

Shot-stopping of such quality makes Richardson an outstanding 'keeper at this level and the saviour of many a point for the Bucks over his two Silverlands seasons to date.

Jak McCourt celebrates the opening goal against Farsley. All photos by Jason Chadwick.

Farsley introduced Theo Williams as an extra attacker to replace midfielder Tom Allan at half-time and were mostly on top in the last quarter of the game as first left-back Lewis Butroid then striker Frank Mulhern put shooting opportunities over the bar.

Their misses were punished by Buxton's clinching goal in the 87th minute. On the counter-attack, Tommy Elliott's pass released Diego De Girolamo for his first meaningful touches in his 26 minutes on the pitch.

The striker shook off a defender, rounded advancing 'keeper Max Dearnley and slotted home confidently from a narrow angle.

So neither was his starting base of 13 goals unlucky for Diego as he took his season's tally to 14.

Nonetheless the determined Farsley outfit could feel somewhat hard done-by as they battled strenuously for points to escape the relegation places and posed a frequent threat from set-piece deliveries, but hardly at all in open play.

This was not the Bucks at their scintillating best as seen in several recent outings. Celtic offered a defensive shield of two banks of four that was hard to break down.

Their task was made more difficult by the 25th-minute injury, sustained in a fair tackle, to wide-man Warren Clarke, who again damaged the knee which kept him out of action for three months either side of Christmas.

There were, however, a number of pieces of individual skill to appreciate. Skipper Josh Granite and midfielder Jak McCourt each contributed fine examples of defending, substitute Sam Osborne executed an imaginative back-heeled pass and McCourt's long-range, accurate distribution to the wings was a feature either side of half-time.

Despite their problem in creating clear chances, the Bucks deserved their interval lead which was established deep into first-half added time.

Brad Jackson advanced to the by-line and from his pull-back, McCourt's 22-yard, powerful drive was deflected past Dearnley.

