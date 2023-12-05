​Bucks enduring extended league break after postponement

​Buxton are facing up to a three-week gap between league matches following the postponement of last weekend’s National League North clash at Chorley.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott.

​That game was one of many to fall victim to the widespread snow and ice that affected most of the country over the weekend.

It means that with the Bucks being out of the FA Trophy they don’t have a match scheduled this weekend, so their next league action will be the trip to Spennymoor Town on Saturday, December 16.

On Tuesday night (5th), Buxton were due to face Stapenhill in the Derbyshire Senior Cup third round, the match being played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

Manager Craig Elliott has, meanwhile, been adding to his squad.

Left-back Matty Waters, who can also play in midfield, has signed for the Bucks.

The 25-year-old from Southend-on-Sea was a youth trainee with Chester and made 40 first-team appearances, then spent two seasons at Curzon Ashton.

Loaned back to Chester, he took his appearances tally for the Vanarama National League club to 73.

Waters lost a season through a cruciate ligament injury before moving to Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay Nomads.

Leaving the club, however, is winger Sam Smart who has moved on to one of team manager Elliott's former clubs, Boston United.

The Spennymoor game will commence a busy set of festive fixtures for the Bucks.

On Saturday, December 23, they’ll welcome current league leaders Scunthorpe United at what looks set to be a packed Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Boxing Day then sees a local derby with a trip to Alfreton Town, the two sides meeting again in the return fixture at the TSS on New Year’s Day.