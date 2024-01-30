​Bucks bounce back from mauling with stalemate

Tommy Elliott was among those to go close for the Bucks.

The point was hard-earned and very creditable given that the hosts were hampered in the second half by a catalogue of contact injuries, all requiring substitutions.

Unsurprisingly, manager Craig Elliott had opted for wholesale change and that had the desired impact, producing an altogether more spirited display versus upwardly mobile Brackley who nonetheless offered little threat in the first half.

The Saints did have more possession in the second half, particularly during the last half-hour as the Bucks lost one player after another to injury, but the home rearguard stood impressively firm.

However, as a spectacle the match was increasingly a disappointment as entertaining passing soccer was much less in evidence than usual and what began as a feisty contest became increasingly so.

Attacking the Ashwood End, Buxton started well and Joe Ackroyd impressed early with lofted crosses from the right.

From the first, Tommy Elliott's flicked header passed wide and from the second Connor Kirby got in a firm header that was in turn headed away.

For Brackley, their only half-serious, first-half goal threat came in the 27th minute from O'Sullivan's long throw that was headed away but fell to ex-AFC Telford centre-back Lilly, whose rising drive comfortably cleared the angle of post and bar.

Buxton's best chance to score came three minutes into the second half, resulting from Jak McCourt's accurate, lofted free-kick from the right but the unmarked Jake Wright altogether and inexplicably missed contact, though the ball went on to hit the far post in the ensuing scramble.

The Bucks lost Tommy Elliott on 69 minutes to another over-physical challenge and his replacement, Sam Osborne, 11 minutes later had to drop back when Zaine Francis-Angol had to be substituted.