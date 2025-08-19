Bucks boss laments manner of loss to Marine

John McGrath was disappointed with Buxton’s display on Saturday.

​John McGrath was left disappointed with the way his Buxton side lost at Marine on Saturday as the home side scored deep into stoppage time.

​The 2-1 defeat came after Marine were also reduced to ten men and after Cian Coleman had equalised for Buxton during the second-half.

Buxton had the chance to bounce back on Tuesday night as they hosted Hereford at the TSS, after this week’s Advertiser had gone to press.

But speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s game, McGrath lamented the manner with which they’d lost.

He said: “In the 96th minute to a breakaway when we’re down to ten men – our structure was all over the place and we didn’t lock out the edge of the box and as everyone’s gone kind of gung ho to score the goal, we still have to do our jobs even when chasing games.

"I think if we hold our structure and have people on the edge of the box, I think we deal with the ball coming out and actually put it back on top of them.

"We were really lethargic in the first-half, really poor. We made some changes at half-time and just after and I thought the subs who came on did really well and we were good for large parts of the second-half.

"When we scored I thought let’s go on and win it which we’ll always try and do because that’s how we are, but I’m disappointed to concede the goal after 96 minutes.

"When you come away from home and don’t play to your standards, sometimes it happens in games but you’ve got to do the basics right. You’ve got to do your defensive duties.

"That’s a goal conceded against Radcliffe from a corner kick, a goal against Marine from a free-kick and the other goal against Marine coming from our corner kick, so set-piece-wise it needs a lot of work but it’s just people switching off from jobs.”

Buxton go to AFC Telford United on Saturday before hosting Curzon Ashton on Bank Holiday Monday with a 3pm start.