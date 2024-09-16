Diego De Girolamo was on target for Buxton.

Buxton bounced back from two goals down to earn a second bit of the FA Cup cherry at Barwell on Monday night.

On the day that the passing of club legend David 'Bammer' Bainbridge was impeccably honoured pre-kick-off, Buxton staged a second-half revival to earn a replay on Monday versus their former NPL rivals Barwell, who fully deserved their place in Monday's draw.

With six players on the injured list, loanees Ben Andreucci, returning from Bolton Wanderers for a second spell, and left-back Charlie Finney from Crewe Alexandra were given debuts and both more than looked the part.

However, the Bucks were responsible for their own first-half troubles, conceding two bizarre goals, the first coming in less than two minutes.

What seemed like a regulation Barwell free-kick from the right-flank at the Railway End produced a Liam Ravenhill miscue then Ethan Mann's attempted clearance found the net.

The hosts gradually recovered from the shock but missed chances to equalise before conceding again, in unexpected fashion, in the 41st minute. Frailty in the air at the back has been an unwanted feature to date but Barwell's second goal came in a new way as Hill's lofted, inswinging corner-kick sailed over 'keeper True Grant into the far top corner of the net.

By then the Bucks should at least have been level. In just the 12th minute a neat passing move gave Diego De Girolamo a shooting chance centrally from 15 yards but, under pressure, he missed the target, and three minutes on he had another opportunity with a 19-yard, centrally-placed free-kick but neither did that effort trouble the visitors.

Arguably the best chance occurred just into the tie's second quarter. Two fine diagonal passes, first by Ravenhill then by Finney, saw Andreucci sliding in at the far post but he couldn't make the vital contact.

Yet generally the hosts, dominating possession, were playing across the front of the visiting defence as Barwell, with their goal advantage, felt able to funnel back in numbers.

The pace and crossing ability of the injured Josh Popoola was clearly missed. The outstanding example of this came after the half-hour when, remarkably, the Bucks strung together as many as 28 consecutive passes without being able to fashion an opening.

At the interval the highly-promising forward Sam Tomlinson was introduced on the left and within seven minutes his shot had forced a vital save from 'keeper Highland with a foot, then almost immediately Finn Delap fired over the top from eight yards.

The Bucks, however, were showing ample urgency and the returning Andreucci in the 57th minute made it five goals in seven Buxton appearances as he benefited from De Girolamo's pass to net low and confidently from ten yards.

With the crowd enlivened, the hosts persevered to equalise in the 71st minute as De Girolamo perfectly converted a spot-kick following Highland's foul on Andreucci after he had neatly rounded the 'keeper.

All seemed set for Buxton now to create a winning goal but within a minute the resilient Barwell went close to regaining the lead as experienced defender McManus unleashed a 30-yard power-drive that tested Grant, who pushed the ball upwards before catching it under the bar.

Admirably, the visitors pressed forward whenever possible and even introduced veteran, 39-year-old Leroy Lita, for a cameo performance in their bid to achieve a first Silverlands success in six visits.

Yet it was the hosts to come closest to victory in added time as Kieran Burton's long diagonal, lofted, ball to the right wing was headed back by Mann but recently-introduced substitute striker, Djavan Pedro, couldn't quite squeeze the ball home.