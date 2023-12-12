​Bucks back in league action

​Buxton finally got back in league action on Tuesday night as they headed to Lancashire to take on Chorley.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott faces a busy festive period.

The match, played after this week’s Advertiser went to press, was the first league game for Craig Elliott’s men since November 25 when they lost 1-0 at home to Southport.

The cold and wet weather since has meant many other National League North games have also fallen by the wayside, the Bucks having gone into Tuesday’s game 16th in the league standings but still only six points off the play-off places in what again is proving a very tight division.

Buxton did, however, get some competitive action in last week when they beat Stapenhill 2-0 at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium in the third round of the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

The Bucks gave debuts to goalkeeper Aleksander Petrovic and newly signed left-back Matty Waters and were boosted by the return to action of skipper Josh Granite, with Tommy Elliott and Jake Wright fit enough to take their places on the bench.

Stapenhill play in Division One of the Midland League, four steps below the Bucks in football’s pyramid. Clearly enjoying the match experience, they pushed hard throughout, but fell to goals from Scott Boden after 28 minutes, then Wright deep into stoppage time.

Following Tuesday’s game at Chorley, Buxton then look ahead to a busy Christmas period.

They are on the road again with a journey to Spennymoor Town this weekend, who sat a point outside the play-off places going into the midweek games.

That will be followed by what will hopefully be a bumper crowd at the TSS on Saturday, December 23, as league leaders Scunthorpe United are the visitors.

A derby double-header will then follow, with Alfreton Town the hosts on Boxing Day before the two sides meet again at Buxton on New Year’s Day.