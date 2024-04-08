​Bucks are too good for promotion-chasers

​Buxton manager Craig Elliott once again shuffled the Buxton pack for the visit of the Lancashire side with six players coming into the starting line-up and a return to a back four from the side that drew 2-2 away at Hereford last time out.

The hosts got off to a bright start with birthday boy Tommy Elliott going close twice in the opening four minutes. His low shot on two minutes was saved by Urwin and two minutes later he deflected a Jak McCourt free-kick just wide of the post.

Harvey Smith had the visitors' first chance with a header from a corner on 21 minutes, then Diego De Girolamo had a shot over the bar six minutes later for the Bucks, following good work from Tom Elliott, before former Hyde left-back Adam Blakeman went close with a free-kick for Chorley.

Buxton took the lead on 36 minutes with De Girolamo netting confidently from the spot following a foul on Joe Ackroyd inside the box.

On-loan home keeper Young, returning to the team following injury, produced a fine save on 40 minutes from another Blakeman free-kick from fully 25 yards, but the Bucks were good value for their half time lead.

Curtis Weston had an early chance in the second-half for the Bucks, shooting low from 20 yards, before the lead was doubled on 55 minutes when Luke Shiels ghosted in at the back post following a right-wing free kick from Adam Livingstone.

More good football on 70 minutes from the Bucks resulted in De Girolamo’s shot being tipped over by Urwin in the Chorley goal but from the resulting corner substitute Max Hunt headed home his third goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Chorley pulled a goal back straight away through a low shot from Scott Wilson after a free-kick had been laid back to him in the area and apart from a late penalty shout in the Buxton area it was a comfortable day for the hosts against a below-par Chorley side.

Buxton are next in action on Saturday the 13th of April with the first ever visit to the Tarmac Silverlands of Bishop’s Stortford (3pm).

This will be the last home game of the season against the already-relegated Stortford side and will also be Craig Elliott’s last home game in charge of the Bucks.

Bucks: Young; Minihan, Granite (Hunt), Shiels, Livingstone; Weston, McCourt; Ackroyd; Mottley-Henry, De Girolamo (Andreucci), Elliott (McKeown). Unused Subs: Kirby & Etaluku.

