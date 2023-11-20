​Bucks are beaten in FA Trophy by step four side City of Liverpool

​Buxton bowed out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle on Saturday as step four club City of Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Connor Kirby (in blue) scores for Buxton. All photos by Jason Chadwick.

​City of Liverpool, who are in form and members of the Northern Premier League Division One West, had already toppled higher level clubs in the shape of Lancaster and Stamford to reach this stage.

And their win at the weekend secured a home tie with Hartlepool United in the next round.

It was the Purps' second Trophy victory at Tarmac Silverlands in three years and Buxton have now lost not only four consecutive Trophy ties but also four consecutive matches in November.

Yet though the Purps play at two levels lower, in reality it was the Bucks who were the underdogs as they played without an unprecedented 12 of the first-team squad, the worst unavailability crisis in living memory.

Of the eight players missing last Saturday, only Jak McCourt could return and more were added to the list: De Girolamo (suspended), Francis-Angol, Hunt, McBurnie and Brown.

The back-four was undoubtedly makeshift with only Jake Hull able to play in his best position and it's an open question how many of the starting 11 were fully fit.

A very strong, end-to-end wind prevailed and very much dictated possession in both halves. The hosts, attacking the Ashwood End, held the advantage in the first half and dominated possession but failed to make the most of it, producing neither clear scoring chances nor goals.

However, debutant left-winger Will Bapaga was a constant threat and as early as the second minute fired a cross which Scott Boden headed but flicked wide. The latter set up the Bucks' best attack of the half with intricate footwork from the left, then Connor Kirby's pass fed Jordan Burrow but his 12-yard curling shot passed wide.

By contrast, the Purps scored immediately after half-time as midfielder Schorah's close-range flick converted Bahula's cross from the left.

It was now the visitors' turn to dominate with the wind at their backs, but the tie’s turning-point proved to be Boden's 63rd-minute miss. Played clear of the defence in a central position, he hooked his 12-yard shot over the bar.

Just seven minutes later, the Purps crucially doubled their advantage as striker Quarless planted a free header at a corner past Max Dearnley.

It was no more than the lively, confident visitors deserved. Around this time, judging by previous games, manager Craig Elliott would have made attacking substitutions but the substitutes' bench included just three Academy youths and reserve 'keeper Petrovic.

Nonetheless, Connor Kirby pulled a goal back in the 81st minute as, at the far post, he hammered home Bapaga's delightful curling cross to renew hope of taking the tie to a penalty shoot-out, but in the first minute of seven that were added, the visitors made victory secure.