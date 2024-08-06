​Bucks all set to get under way

John McGrath oversaw a positive pre-season at Buxton.

​Buxton will finally get their National League North campaign started this weekend when they welcome newly-promoted Leamington FC to the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Bucks, who turned full-time over the summer, go into the opener off the back of an encouraging pre-season that ended with a 2-0 win at Stafford Rangers last weekend, goals from Sam Tomlinson and a trialist.

And speaking to the club’s media after that game, boss John McGrath says he’s keen for Bucks fans to come and support the team, and for the players’ full-time status to count for a lot during matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It makes a massive difference to us when we have the fans behind us. They will be entertained and promised a team that will represent the club with high energy, love and care and that’s the brand of football we want to provide for the faithful.

"We’ve got to take advantage of being full-time and when we come to the last 20-25 minutes of games our energy levels should remain where others maybe fall behind.

"The fact we can make five substitutions is important too because if you’ve got five players on the bench who are as fit as the ones coming off, but just fresher, it bodes well for us.

Following the opening match, there’s then a week’s break before another home game, this time with Farsley Celtic – the match having been switched from Farsley’s ground due to ongoing work being carried out there.