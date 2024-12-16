​Brennan’s double seals Buxton ‘away’ victory

Luke Brennan scores the opening goal. Photo by Phil Peat.

​Buxton saw off Farsley Celtic 2-1 on Saturday in an ‘away’ fixture played at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium thanks to the two clubs’ ground sharing arrangement.

The first-half saw several initial Bucks chances, Josh Popoola twice going close with the best of them.

Then in the 38th minute the Bucks could have fallen behind as Celtic were correctly awarded a penalty kick for a clear hand-ball by Kieran Burton as he competed for a lofted cross with a raised arm, but Sturridge drove his kick wide.

Such an incident often inspires the thought of it being a possible turning-point and so it was in this case as just two minutes later Brennan gave Buxton the lead.

Cutting in from the left, his 25-yard speculative effort evaded all, bounced and deceived Flavell to enter the net's far bottom corner.

Yet Brennan's second goal, in the 47th minute, was of far greater quality and so good as to be a certain candidate for the best strike of the season. Once more cutting in from the left, his trusty right foot, again from 25 yards, propelled the ball into the far top corner.

But Burton's foul on O'Boyle gave Farsley a second spot-kick opportunity in the 61st minute and this time Youmbi netted via the unlucky True Grant's outstretched arm.

Buxton's response to the setback was disappointingly short of attacking purpose as Celtic mostly enjoyed the better of the remainder of the game and ensured that the result was in doubt to the end.