Brennan is at the double as Buxton see off Southport

Luke Brennan was on target twice for Buxton in Saturday's win.

A Luke Brennan brace of strikes either side of half-time, making it eight goals in his 12 Buxton games, proved decisive in earning the Bucks full points from a thoroughly entertaining 2-1 win over Southport.

It was a great result for a crowd nearly 150 up on the last Vanarama National League North home fixture, doubtless encouraged by the week's two away wins and by the home debut of impressive new striker, Johnny Johnston.

The Sandgrounders, who had only one win in their last 13 NLN fixtures and none since Boxing Day, yet who have been able to draw recently at Chester and Hereford, started and finished the match well but overall there was no doubting that the Bucks deserved to win.

Unchanged from the important victory at Darlington, Johnston it was who forced Buxton's first corner-kick with a low drive and he went on to impress with his great pace, immense work-rate and willingness to track back to defend on occasions when necessary.

However, his first attempt at goal came only after the Bucks had survived a scramble in their own six-yard box. After 21 minutes the visitors received no support from referee Rogers in their appeals for a penalty-kick when the offside-looking striker, Angus, went down under challenge from Kieran Burton at the Railway End, then close to the half-hour at the other end, Ben Sault's collision with 'keeper Renshaw resulted in a yellow card for the forward rather than a red, which would indeed have been harsh.

The hosts had so far been settling to their game but without posing a clear threat, until the 31st minute when they went ahead. Josh Popoola beat his man neatly at the left by-line, allowing him to fire a fierce, low cross that was steered home by Brennan close to goal.

In response, both Doyle and Hilton wasted opportunities to cross effectively from forward positions, and for Buxton Sault had no fortune when his good work at the right by-line resulted in the ball squirming otherwise untouched across the face of goal.

After the interval the Bucks offered ample early threats, with Johnston's powerful drive forcing a fine diving save from Renshaw.

Then, as the pressure was maintained, Connor Kirby was clearly fouled for a penalty award that was again entrusted to Luke Brennan. His firm, low shot was saved but he was able to force home the rebound to double Buxton's advantage.

Thereafter it was the hosts who looked more likely to score next and Johnston's pace and skill took him to the left by-line, but perhaps too eager to score for the home fans, he declined to cut the ball back and instead shot for goal only to find the side-netting.

Brennan was the architect of another impressive home attack that set up Sault but his fiercely-struck cut-back passed behind the onrushing Johnston.

Nonetheless the Bucks were seemingly cruising to victory over a Southport side which claimed 48 per cent possession without being able to create clear chances.

Yet in the 76th minute, out of the blue and contrary to the run of play, their deficit was halved. Under the pressure created by an accurate through-ball, the otherwise sound centre-back, Bobby Faulkner, prodded the ball wide of 'keeper True Grant and into goal.

Naturally, the Sandgrounders now saw hope renewed and they exerted some pressure, through several corner-kicks and left-back Doyle's high long-throws, but the home defence proved resolute and in the five added minutes the whole team showed its increasing maturity by its progress in managing proceedings intelligently to thwart the visitors.