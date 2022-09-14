That made it 22 wins from 29 encounters with the Bucks for the Lincolnshire side.

The visitors were sunk by three goals in a 13 minute period either side of half-time, with two from Jordon Crawford and a third by Scott Pollock.

The night began with a minute’s silence to mark last week’s death of the Queen.

Buxton keeper Theo Richardson - fine early save in defeat.

Zak Mills almost opened the scoring in the second minute with an audacious chip which Theo Richardson palmed to safety.

Sam Long was called into action at the other end, denying Diego De Girolamo with a fine stop as Buxton threatened an early breakthrough.

But Crawford drove the Pilgrims into a 30th minute lead, with the goal initially disallowed for offside, but re-instated by referee Abigail Byrne after noticing the final play of the ball had come from a Buxton player.

Richardson made another good save to deny Crawford a quickfire second, but the Pilgrims were soon two goals to the good.

Pollock got clear down the left-hand side to pull the ball back for Crawford to slam home at the near post.

Crawford was again thwarted by Richardson at the beginning of the second half but United were undeterred, with Pollock rifling home from 18 yards to hand the hosts an unassailable lead.

Buxton tried to get themselves back into it, but United were resolute throughout a determined second half display, with Long untroubled in the home goal.

Nearly 50 Buxton fans made the long trip to Boston, only to be disappointed as their team slipped to 18th place in the Vanarama National League North, still without an away win. However, they had a first glimpse of new signings Zak Dearnley and Luke Burke, who came on as substitutes.

Dearnley has signed from FC Halifax Town in the National League, having started his career at Old Trafford.

From Sheffield, the 23-year-old was capped by England at U16 and Schools U18 levels.