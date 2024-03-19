Boss takes heart despite South Shields defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The result left hard-working Buxton frustrated at missed chances throughout the game and without reward.

The home side almost got off to a flyer after only three minutes when Diego De Girolamo, playing his 200th game for the Bucks, split the opposition defence but his low drive hit one post, bounced off the other, yet stayed out of goal.

De Girolamo had several more opportunities and it was a resolute, front-foot performance, with Tommy Elliott playing an always-positive role.

The chances were there, particularly in the first half, but the Mariners' goalkeeper was given too easy an afternoon, as shots whistled past him, but also past the woodwork.

Striker Paul Blackett's 34th minute opener was against the run of play and he was to make sure of the points with a second goal in the 83rd minute, a breakaway as the home side pushed forward to try for an equaliser.

Buxton's task had been made significantly harder when midfield general Jak McCourt was sent off early in the second half and he will miss the next three games.

They kept pressing, nevertheless, but it was not to be their day, despite a series of impressive individual performances.

Elliott said they played well, without being decisive where it mattered, in front of goal.

He said: “We limited them to little in the first half, while we were creating openings. It was a good start again after the break, but games are won and lost in both boxes and it is disappointing to lose.

"Even with ten men we had spells of domination against the best possession side in this league and I can take heart that we played well for much of the time.

"It will be tough away at Blyth midweek and we will doing our best to make up for today's loss."

Tuesday’s long trip to Blyth Spartans was played after this week’s Advertiser went to press, Buxton going into that game eight points off the play-off places and 13 clear of the relegation zone.