Buxton FC manager Steve Cunningham says his side have to just take one game at a time and keep putting the pressure on their rivals.

Title-chasing Buxton saw off Scarborough in midweek and Ashton United at the weekend to open up a two point gap at the top over Matlock.

But Cunningham knows his side must maintain their focus this weekend against FC United and not look too far ahead.

“It is another tough game, they have picked up again and are coming in full of confidence after winning their last two,” he said.

“We are top of the league and are there to be shot at, but we just have to keep matching what we have been doing.

“I believe if we take one game at a time, and we are better than we were in the last game, then we always have a chance of getting the win.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league and that's what makes it interesting.

“You could win a game and be in the same position, but you could lose two or three and you drop five or six places. It's a strange league.

“It's one game at a time. It is a cliche, but it's got science behind it.

“If you look too far ahead you lose sight of what is in infront you. The most important game of the season is always the next one.

“If we can get three points then all of a sudden we put other pressure on other teams and they have to win their games.

“We want to take pressure off ourselves by putting pressure on the other team because every time we win they have got to win.”

Buxton go into the game knowing they can extend their lead at the top to five points with their rivals in FA Trophy action.

It is a gap Cunningham is keen to see ahead of the Bucks’ tasty Boxing Day trip to Causeway Lane to face Matlock.

He added: “Not to put too much pressure on the lads or the game, but if we go to Matlock five clear and we beat them, then all of a sudden we have won four in a row and are eight points clear of Matlock.

“That is a big gap at Christmas and that takes pressure off us.