Boss proud as Buxton lift Derbyshire Senior Cup
The rampant Bucks put in a free-flowing display to ease past Heanor Town and lift the Derbyshire Senior Cup in front of a crowd of 1,459 at Pride Park.
The season's top scorer Diego De Girolamo scored a fine goal in each half, Dylan Mottley-Henry was the second name on the scoresheet after 43 minutes, then substitute Max Brogan completed the evening with a brace of late second-half goals.
“It is a final so you have to earn the right to win the game,” he said. “Once we got the first goal we didn’t look back.
“Heanor put up a good fight but we could have got more in the last ten minutes. Ultimately, I'm really happy to have won a final again.
“Nobody can argue we deserved to win the game. We’re really happy to have won it two years on the trot.
“We play for the fans and it’s nice to give them good nights and memories, to win the cup two year in a row is a fantastic achievement.”