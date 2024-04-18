Boss proud as Buxton lift Derbyshire Senior Cup

Buxton have won the Derbyshire Senior Cup for the second successive season.

The rampant Bucks put in a free-flowing display to ease past Heanor Town and lift the Derbyshire Senior Cup in front of a crowd of 1,459 at Pride Park.

The season's top scorer Diego De Girolamo scored a fine goal in each half, Dylan Mottley-Henry was the second name on the scoresheet after 43 minutes, then substitute Max Brogan completed the evening with a brace of late second-half goals.

“It is a final so you have to earn the right to win the game,” he said. “Once we got the first goal we didn’t look back.

“Heanor put up a good fight but we could have got more in the last ten minutes. Ultimately, I'm really happy to have won a final again.

“Nobody can argue we deserved to win the game. We’re really happy to have won it two years on the trot.