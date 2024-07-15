Boss McGrath pleased with Buxton display

John McGrath has been satisfied with pre-season so far.

​John McGrath was happy with his Buxton side’s efforts as they continued their pre-season build-up at Leek Town on Saturday.

​The Bucks drew the game 0-0 but there were plenty of good signs as they created numerous chances and defended well.

And McGrath told the club’s media channels after the game that he was satisfied with what he’d seen.

He said: “It was a good game of football and the lads got a bit of extended time on the pitch with a few playing 60-65 minutes, some playing 75 and some playing 90.

“We’re two and a bit weeks into our pre-season schedule now so trying to bump those minutes up for the lads and I thought everyone played well today.

"I thought we dominated possession and with a little bit more luck and a bit better finishing we could have been two or three up but it’s not about the results, it’s about the lads getting more minutes in the tank and I thought today we dominated which is good against a very good Leek side.

"We looked very defensively solid and having [new loan goalkeeper] True Grant in the net helped as he can pick a pass from right to left.

"The clinical side will come as we go through pre-season – five or six weeks of honing things in front of goal and people like Diego de Girolamo, DJ Pedro and Sam Tomlinson will find the back of the net.”

On new goalkeeper Grant, who is the son of former Derby County and Manchester United man Lee Grant and was named on the bench for Manchester City in the Champions League last season as well as being an FA Youth Cup winner, McGrath added: “We’re grateful to Man City for allowing us to have him and to develop him for the season.

"He was brilliant today and a great kid in the changing rooms so we’re really looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

The Bucks were due to take on Worksop Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

They were looking to fill a blank Saturday caused by a cancellation this weekend, before then welcoming local rivals Matlock Town to the TSS three days later on Tuesday, July 23 as the teams play it out for the Markovitz Cup.