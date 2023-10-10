Boss Craig Elliott labels Buxton's win at King's Lynn as their best of the season

Jubilant Craig Elliott hailed Buxton’s 3-1 win at King’s Lynn as their best result of the season.

Goals from Eoin McKeown, Diego de Girolamo and Scott Boden capped a fine away day as the Bucks moved into the National League play-off places.

And proud Elliott praised the efforts of his battling players for stepping up to the task.

“It is our best result of the season,” the boss said. “I was slightly worried coming here because of having so many players out and lads playing with injuries.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott dished out the praise for his players.

“To have another victory, the lads deserve a lot of credit and I can't praise them enough.

“The one thing that having injuries does is that everyone has had a chance go play and everyone is contributing. We are on the right track.

“We changed formations and the lads adapted, I'm really pleased.”

Elliott was also quick to praise youngster Eoin McKeown for adapting to senior football.

“I knew Eoin was going to be a project and he has stepped up,” added Elliott. “He's very raw and has lots to improve on, but he's a fantastic player.

“He wants to learn and is a delightful character, he's had a tough start but he's been superb and I'm really pleased he got his goal.

“This is what you have to do, when you have your chance you have to come on and make my life difficult.

