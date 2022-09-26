Biggest home crowd so far sees Buxton held at home by full-time professionals Chester

A noisy crowd of 1,217 saw full-time professionals Chester edge the first half.

But the Bucks grew into the second period and might have snatched all three points, but for a world-class save by Harry Tyrer, on loan at Chester from Premiership Everton.

Theo Richardson in the Buxton goal made an even better stop of his own three minutes from time.

Bucks manager Jamie Vermiglio thought it was two points lost, considering the improved second half and said: “We made some poor decisions in the final third of the pitch and didn't work their keeper enough. We should have put them under more pressure.

“We've got some fantastic players here, but things are not quite falling for us yet. We're not turning the screw.

“The positives are that we kept a clean sheet, limiting the opposition and the lads worked non-stop, determined to be first to the ball. The fans were fully behind us and that's a big help. It's an extra push for us.”

In a fixture that was first played in the 1891/92 season, the visitors, backed by a good following from Cheshire, started on the front foot with Stephenson sending a cross shot wide.

There was an early blow for Chester when they lost Hall through injury.

Diego De Girolamo had a chip shot for the hosts that had Tyrer in the visiting goal concerned and the best chance of the half fell on 23 minutes to Chester’s centre-forward Willoughby, who shot wide following a good break down the left.

Sean Newton had a deflected free-kick for the Bucks that was easily saved by Tyrer.

The second half saw more chances created. Harry Bunn was prominent for Buxton and his shot on 53 minutes was saved but in the following melee the ball couldn’t be forced home.

Buxton’s best chance came on 78 minutes when Boden got on the end of a Bunn low cross but his shot from close range was too close to Tyrer, who was able to make the stop.