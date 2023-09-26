Joint New Mills manager Reece Brown believes things will start to improve over the next couple of weeks as he and Melford Knight rebuild the struggling club.

Saturday's 4-1 home loss to Sandbach United was a 10th straight loss and they sit bottom, 11 points adrift of safety.

But Brown said once the influx of new players they have brought in settle down, he is confident they will start to climb.

“First 60 minutes on Saturday we were good and the new players who have come in have added value,” he said.

Olaolu Odipe clears for New Mills on Saturday. Photo by John Fryer.

“But it is a lot of players who have not had game time elsewhere this season so match fitness levels are below average.

“It is a project that won't happen at a click of the fingers. It will take a little bit of time to get into.

“We have new brought in six new players and over the next couple of months you will probably see a couple more.

“But with the position we are in at the minute, the thing we need to concentrate on is getting some wins. That would then open up the doors for us more in terms of other players coming in.

“The players we have brought in are all great players – we would not have brought them in otherwise. But they are players who have not played for a while.”

He added: “We were in a bit of a pickle when we came in as seven players left as the previous managers went, which happens.

“Over the next couple of months people will start to see a difference as players get fit.

“Players have been happy with the changes in training and standards in training. That is no disrespect to the previous coaching staff. Everyone does things differently.

“We have no time to waste, but a mini rebuild does take time.

“I have no doubt we will get out of this situation we are in as we have good players in the building, committed to the project.”

On Saturday they head away to a Stafford Town side just two places above them and Brown said: “After two more training sessions this week the boys will have all been together for two weeks by the weekend and get to understand each other more.

“There are no excuses on Saturday. We go into it with confidence. The game is on 4G so there is no complaints over the surface.