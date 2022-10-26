Best win of the season so far as Buxton shoot down Darlintgon's high-flyers

The visitors enjoyed a clear majority of possession overall and dominated it in the second half but the reconstructed five-man rearguard was outstanding.

Switched to left-back, Luke Burke nullified the threat posed by pacy winger Felix, while the centre-backs were equally effective in dealing with 6ft 5ins target-man Beck, at least until the last quarter when he began to win some heading duels, as Darlington's pressure reached its climax.

One of the keys to success was scoring the goals at very good times.

Shaun Brisley - opener against Darlington.

The lead was established in the 11th-minute before the so-far even game had settled it into its later pattern.

It was already clear that Diego de Girolamo was back to form when, on reaching the Railway End by-line, he produced a delicately accurate chipped cross over ex-Buxton keeper Tom Taylor for Shaun Brisley to climb highest and nod home from virtually under the angle of post and bar.

The goal doubtless stimulated the Bucks' self-belief and confidence after Saturday's disappointing display in defeat, giving them something to defend.

The Quakers responded with varied types of attack.

At quarter-time Lambert was played in on the right but Theo Richardson saved superbly with his legs, then a dangerous cross from the left evaded all, and in the 39th-mlnute Felix miscued from a good position when the ball was half-cleared to him.

The excitement continued unabated into the second half with the visitors constantly probing, yet the hosts now looked capable of doubling their advantage on the counter.

Diego turned on the ball at the edge of the penalty area but scuffed his shot wide,while just before the hour an equally smart turn in centre midfield by Tommy Elliott set him off on a 50-yard run that ended with a ground shot deflected wide of goal.

However, most other home attacks broke down early as Darlington swarmed in midfield and then sought to tighten the screw on the hour by introducing ex-Silverlands striker Jacob Haze.

But it was quicksilver midfielder Lambert who forced the save of the night from the flying Theo.

Then to relieve some of the pressure Buxton scored a splendid second goal in the 68th minute.

Following a disputed midfield throw-in, a diagonal pass sent Burke away on the left, after which Sean Newton crossed low for Scott Boden to squeeze the ball in skilfully at the near post for his sixth goal in eight appearances.

Far from quelling the Quakers, the added setback served rather to increase their urgency and the pressure on the home goal but the hosts held firm until the 87th minute when ex-Whitby defender Sukar found enough space to power a 28-yard drive into the net roof via Theo's hand.

Buxton had introduced three strikers as substitutes but they too were mostly seen in defence so there was no outlet when the ball was cleared.