Best Buxton display of the season as they hold leaders King's Lynn Town away

On the back of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Chorley, the Bucks were up against a Linnets side whose players are full-time, but came back from behind with a Diego De Girolamo strike in the 63rd minute.

Buxton boss manager Craig Elliott said: “King's Lynn have some outstanding players, but I am proud of mine and they put on their best show so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were resilient and had to ride our luck at times, but we reacted very well, particularly after the break. The lads can be proud of themselves.

Diego De Girolamo - crucial equaliser at King's Lynn on Tuesday.

"We've become a different team in the last few weeks and we stayed unbeaten in a tough February, in spite of a string of away fixtures.

“It will be good to get back home on Saturday and hopefully show our fans what we're capable of.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bucks made just one change from Saturday with Declan Poole in for Brad Jackson, but Johnson, on as a substitute, set up fellow sub Diego for the goal that earned a valuable point and lifted the team to 15th in the table.

Goalkeeper Theo Richardson had a busy first 20 minutes with King's Lynn controlling play, but the Bucks soon settled in to a forward-facing passing game and matched their hosts for long periods.