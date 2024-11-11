Beating leaders thrills the boss

Buxton boss John McGrath was delighted to see off Scunthorpe.

​Buxton boss John McGrath was full of praise for his young players after they won 3-2 at league leaders Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Cian Coleman scored all three goals for the Bucks, one of several outstanding players in a battling, fast-paced side.

There was a brief remembrance service before the start of the game, then the Bucks went on to show superiority in both attack and defence, as they inflicted a first home league defeat of the season on the former EFL club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And McGrath, who is set to oversee the visit of Brackley Town on Tuesday night, after the Advertiser went to press, told the club’s media channels after Saturday’s win: "It’s the first time they’ve been beaten at home all season and we were deserved winners.

“We were excellent. A great performance for the full game. We started off a bit nervy but settled into the game and the first goal settled us down after a fantastic piece of approach football.

"It was 1-1 at half-time but it’s all about playing the game and being professional in what we do and in the second-half I thought we were superb.

"It was disappointing to conceded like we did because it’s something we’ve worked on really hard in training and looked solid but then we go and concede two from set pieces, so it’s something to work on but they’re a young group and willing to look at it and it’s something we’ll put right on the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It needed every bit of concentration we could muster to get the win but we did that and brilliant Cian scored his first senior game hat-trick. One was a great header from a corner which was pleasing as that specific set piece is something we’ve been working on all week.”

McGrath added that he always felt a win was on the cards for his side and that they shouldn’t have been overawed by who their opponents were.

​He said: “There was three points for us here and I said that on Friday. People talk about Scunthorpe being a big club and they are, but when you’re in the same division we don’t fear anybody and we came here today and showed that.”

McGrath also hailed those who travelled to Scunthorpe to support his team, adding: "The travelling fans spurred us on at every turn and we're so grateful for their participation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Tuesday’s game with Brackley, attention turns to the FA Trophy and second round action as Buxton prepare to head to take on divisional rivals Darlington, who currently sit 15th in the National League North standings.

The game will be played to a finish with penalties to decide the winner if the teams are still level after 90 minutes.