Buxton boss Craig Elliott was delighted to see his charges propel themselves into mid-table in the National League North with two 3-0 wins over a highly productive Bank Holiday weekend.

They followed up Saturday's 3-0 home win against Blyth Spartans with the same scoreline from their Bank Holiday Monday visit to Banbury United.

On Monday’s win Elliott said: “I couldn't have asked for any more, lots of goals, three points and another clean sheet. There is still plenty to do and I'm under no illusions. We've still got to improve.

“We were fast out of the blocks and deserved to go in at the break with a healthy lead. In the second half both sides started to show exhaustion and the last 20 minutes lacked any real pace.

Buxton celebrate the third goal against Blyth Spartans on Saturday. Pic by Jason Chadwick.

“Unfortunately, we've picked up more knocks but we'll be training hard for the next challenge, against a good Darlington side on Saturday.

All three goals at Banbury came in a first half dominated by the Bucks. Jak McCourt opened the account after 13 minutes with a powerful drive from 25 yards and followed it up with a 29th minute penalty after Jordan Burrow had been scythed down. Burrow added the third, out-jumping the Banbury defence from a corner kick.

After Banbury pressure early in the second half the Bucks pushed forward at every opportunity, without adding to the score.