Banbury United turn form book on its head with big win on first visit to Buxton

It was the Bucks' worst home defeat in almost exactly four years, Witton Albion having won 5-0 on a mid-November Saturday in 2018.

The Bucks had only tasted defeat once in their previous 11 league and cup matches as well as just once at home all season, while the Puritans had gone eight games without a win.

There was a cagey even tepid opening to proceedings, though Harry Bunn's through ball did force a corner-kick and Jason Gilchrist was close to connecting with an incisive diagonal ball.

Jake Moult runs at Banbury on Saturday.

A remarkable absence of physical contact was soon obvious with the first foul punished as late as the 19th minute.

Banbury's passing game began to offer a threat as striker Walsh fired directly at Theo Richardson. In their next attack the ball found ex-Derby County and Alfreton midfielder Babos in space 12 yards out and he buried a low shot into a corner.

Buxton's response was immediate but from Declan Poole's accurately lofted cross, Gilchrist's free header from six yards went wide - a likely turning-point in the light of subsequent events.

Generally, however, the hosts' approach was laboured and in the third minute of added time United doubled their advantage with a splendid, curling, 25-yard free-kick from skipper Rasulo.

Buxton really needed an early goal after half-time to get back in contention but it was the Puritans who netted in the 53rd minute to lead 3-0, again through Rasulo, who had a simple task following a brace of Richardson saves and the ball dropping down to him from the bar.

Banbury, with a three-goal lead, now had the luxury of pulling all back behind the ball as home attacks were plotted but broke down.

They even had the chance of a fourth from the penalty spot in the 75th minute when the speedy Acquaye was nudged over in the penalty area. However, Richardson made a fabulous flying save to deny Rasulo his hat-trick.