Vermiglio had informed the club that he was struggling to marry his post with his day job and was given some time to think about it before he confirmed his departure on Saturday.

“This one came a bit out of the blue but Jamie, for very good reasons, decided it was what he wanted to do,” said Hopkins.

Advertisement

“We were all a bit taken aback and everyone was a little emotional.

Jamie Vermiglio - resigned from Bucks hot seat at the weekend

“They say nothing shocks you in football but we were a little bit surprised, though we absolutely respected where he was at.

“I took stock of it and then just gave him a little bit time to make sure he definitely did want to do it. I don't think anything should be done in haste.

Advertisement

“So he took the game on Saturday, but his sentiment was still the same after unfortunately. We understood that and we just have to move on.

“He has a lot on and, though we didn't feel like this, he perhaps felt maybe he wasn't quite giving us what we should expect - and he maybe thought the same with his job at school, and probably home as well.

Advertisement

“We have to respect that but I wanted to give him the time to make sure he was making the right decision as he had our full support.”

He added: “Obviously this was on the back of one of the best days the club has ever had, despite the result at Ipswich.

Advertisement

“The fans were amazing there and that made it even harder for him.

“But once he was 100 per cent sure we made the announcement as we felt it was only right to do that and then began the due process.”

Advertisement

Hopkins said the club's current status as National League North had attracted plenty of interest from potential replacements.

“We have gone through a few more managers than we would have liked for one reason or another, but it is important to say the standing of the club and the success we have had over the last couple of years is testament to everything else behind the scenes at the club and the players, and the support remains very strong,” he said.

Advertisement

“We have enjoyed probably one of the most successful periods in our history. We don't want to lose sight of that and there is an element of we are where we are today.

“As you can imagine we have had a lot of people apply for the post which has been nice as it probably reflects well on the club as well.

Advertisement

“We will now take the time and necessary due diligence – and maybe learn a bit about the geography situation. It proved difficult for Jamie. It has typically taken him two and a half hours to get home in the rush hour. Maybe that's something we need to think about.”

He added: “We are not going to do anything hasty, but obviously we have to move efficiently and at sufficient speed to make sure we get someone in place quickly.

Advertisement