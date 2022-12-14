As manager at National League North side Boston United, Elliott took them from relegation candidates to promotion challengers during his four-year stay.

Prior to managing Boston he guided Yorkshire side Shaw Lane up through football's league pyramid to a place in the Northern Premier League, and for the last three months he has been in charge at Matlock Town.

“I think you can see from other teams in the league that if you go on a little run and get that bit of confidence then you can really get up that table pretty quickly,” he said after being confirmed as replacement for Jamie Vermiglio, who resigned for personal reasons last week.

Buxton chairman David Hopkins, left, welcomes new boss Craig Elliott.

“I am definitely looking upwards in the table. There have been numerous examples in the past few years of teams like York and Altrincham that were in the same or even worse positions than Buxton are in and going on to the play-offs or even going up.

“So we will be nice and positive and look to catch the teams above us. That's the way I am looking at it.

“There is definitely enough talent in the group to do that. We just need to get some confidence and some wins on the board.”

On the move from Matlock to Buxton, he said: “It's good to be back at a level where I enjoyed success last time and, equally, to be at a club that wants to be progressive and do well. We have exciting times in front of us.

“Matlock were fully aware of my ambitions - and things slightly changed there from going in, which happens in football.

“Once this opportunity came up I did give it a lot of thought, but it wasn't something I could turn down.

“Buxton had a great result on Saturday. They're probably not where they want to be in the league table, but I know this league can be difficult at times if you get in a rut without winning.

“It's about trying to get some confidence in the players and trying to get up that league table now.”

His first game was due to be Leamington away on Tuesday, but that was frozen off so instead he got to meet his new charges at training.

“It was nice to get the formalities out of the way and meet everyone around the club,” he said.

“We also had quite a few injuries and some illness so it was probably a blessing in disguise. Hopefully that will clear up for the weekend as we have a really tough game at King's Lynn.

“Fortunately I have watched King's Lynn a few times this season and they are probably the best team in the league. With the games in hand they have they can go top. So it is arguably one of the hardest games we could have had.

“So it is a good first game for me to see what we are about and what strengths and weaknesses we have. I will also be picking the brains of the senior players in the squad.

Buxton chairman David Hopkins said: “We are delighted that Craig has accepted the offer and look forward to working with him.

“Craig has all the experience and an abundance of enthusiasm to consolidate our position in the National League North, He shares our considerable ambitions.”