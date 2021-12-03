All you need to know about admission, parking and more for Buxton FC's FA Cup game against Morecambe

The match is set to be an occasion to remember for the club and its fans as it is the first time in over 60 years that Buxton FC have progressed so far in the competition.

Excitement is building around the town with some local businesses even decorating their windows to show support for the team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

Buxton FC will take on Morecambe in the FA Cup second round on Saturday after beating York City last month. Matt Curley enjoys the win over York - Pic by : Richard Parkes

What time is the game and where is it taking place?

The game is taking place at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, Buxton, on Saturday December 4. Kick off is at 12.45pm.

How do I watch it? Can I just turn up on the day or do I need a ticket?

The game is all ticket, there will be no admission on the day. The final tickets sold out on Thursday night (December 2) so unfortunately, if you haven’t got a ticket already, you won’t be able to attend the game in person.

Buxton business Allied Taxis have decorated their windows in support of the Bucks

However the match is being shown live on BBC1 so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home if you haven’t managed to get a ticket.

I have a ticket – what time can I get into the ground?

Gates open at the ground at 10.45am and people are encouraged to get there early.

Can I get a drink at the ground?

The bar at the ground will be open – however alcohol will only be sold until 11.45am. After that only soft drinks will be available. Anyone trying to gain admission under the influence will be refused entry.

Getting there and parking

The ground is at the Silverlands, opposite Buxton police station (post code SK17 6QH).

Parking at the ground is very limited so people are encouraged to park elsewhere and walk to the ground. High Peak Borough Council is currently offering free Saturday parking in all of its on street car parks – to find one click here – https://www.highpeak.gov.uk/article/859/Buxton-car-parks. Council car parks do not give change and do not accept cards.

Buxton Market will also be running on the day, which means parking on Buxton Market Place will be limited.

In addition, Christmas events are taking place at the Pavilion Gardens so people are advised that roads into the town are expected to be busy so they should leave extra time for their journey.

Security

A full bag search will take place before entry to the stadium, however it is recommended you do not take a bag to the game unless absolutely necessary.

Smoking

Smoking is not permitted in the stadium.

Finally….