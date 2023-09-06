All change as New Mills appoint new managerial duo
It was all change off the field this week at struggling New Mills as Reece Brown and Melford Knight took over as joint managers from Dave Birch and Mike Norton.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newcomers were then given an immediate insight into the club's poor form with a 6-3 defeat at Droylsden on Saturday.
Last week a club statement said: “Following the recent run of poor results that have left us near the bottom of the table the directors have today accepted the resignations of the joint managers, Dave Birch and Mike Norton.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
As a player new boss Brown had over 15 years experience with the likes of Manchester United, Watford and Sheffield United and since retiring has qualified as a UEFA B level coach, working at both the Manchester United and Morecambe academies.
Melford is a former New Mills player and has coached at Glossop NE and Prestwich Heys.
Mills host Maine Road this Saturday.