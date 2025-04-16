Alfreton Town win Derbyshire Senior Cup by beating Buxton on penalties at Chesterfield

Alfreton celebrate their Derbyshire Senior Cup success. Photo: Alfreton Town FC.

Alfreton Town have won the Derbyshire Senior Cup for the tenth time after seeing off National League North rivals Buxton at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday night.

The two sides couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes, a game of few clear cut chances ending 0-0, but the Reds prevailed 4-3 on spot kicks.

In front of 1,165 spectators, a poor first-half saw neither goalkeeper seriously tested, George Cantrill and Lewis Salmon going close for the Reds in the second-half while Buxton’s Johnny Johnston saw his shot well saved by George Sykes-Kenworthy in the Alfreton goal and Max Hunt headed a corner wide in stoppage time.

From the spot, Alfreton led 3-2 before Keziah Martin’s shot was saved, and although Adam Lund was also denied for the Reds, Johnston missed Buxton’s fifth penalty to ensure victory for Billy Heath’s men.

Action from Tuesday's game. Photo: Phil Peat.

Buxton boss John McGrath said: “That was not a great game of football. Chances were at a premium. They came into it more in the second half and pushed us. But it was a tough way to miss out, on penalties. It's a lottery and we lost.”