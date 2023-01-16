Alarm bells as Buxton slide continues with home defeat by struggling AFC Telford United

Yet Telford's victory – a fourth successive game unbeaten -said just as much about Buxton's current situation.

Just one win in nine league games has left the Bucks on the verge of the relegation zone and Saturday's defeat clearly showed the need for quality additions to replace the fringe players recently and correctly moved out.

Injury issues directed team selection with a trio of loan signings in a starting line-up which coped in the first half but couldn't impose itself on the visitors.

Joe Young punches clear for the visitors as Telford win at Buxton.

Consequently there was little to choose between two teams which offered little in the way of penetrative attacking play.

However, when more experienced players were introduced, the hosts still only occasionally looked like making a break-through, but at 0-0 missed a golden opportunity to score what more and more seemed likely to be the crucial first goal.

Keeper Theo Richardson and defenders Shaun Brisley and Declan Poole maintained their usual high standards, but once the defensive shield was pierced the Bucks became increasingly desperate in their search for an equaliser and Telford exploited the gaps, scoring a fortuitous, clinching second goal in the last minute of added time.

Attacking the Railway End, Telford created the first threat from a free-kick with a Brisley header and Richardson’s firm punch needed to clear, while for Buxton, Poole fastened onto a loose ball but his 18-yard drive found 'keeper Young well-positioned.

Tit-for-tat continued with classy ex-Crewe forward Byron Moore curling a shot across the face of goal and Diego de Girolamo providing a moment of quality for the hosts.

He cut in from the right and fired fiercely for the top corner from 18 yards, but Young, who last season had an impressive loan spell with Matlock Town, produced a superb, flying save.

Then, just prior to half-time, a Daniels corner-kick gave Flowers a free header but his effort comfortably cleared the bar.

The visitors started the second half in enterprising fashion and Richardson had two saves to make, firstly from Ekpolo's low drive, then, when grounded, by grabbing the ball in a melee.

By the hour mark the Bucks had introduced all three substitutes, firstly Sam Osborne then simultaneously Scott Boden and Tommy Elliott, and in the match's last and best quarter both teams were increasingly committed to attack.

The Derbyshire Bucks had a fine chance to lead as Connor Kirby, close in, headed over a deflected Osborne short cross.

Thereafter they were much hampered by a leg injury to Diego, while Telford took advantage of the space afforded on the right to attacking defender O'Brien and he netted in the 73rd minute from a Daniels cross.