Depleted New Mills saw hopes of a first win of the season evaporate as they let in four goals in 16 crazy first half minutes in Tuesday night's 5-1 home loss to Abbey Hulton United.

To make matters worse with so few players fit, they also had Olaolu Oldipe sent off for sliding into a tackle near the end.

It was a fifth defeat in a row for the Millers after Saturday's 3-0 loss at Market Drayton Town and leaves them second bottom of the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One boost has been the return of Kyle Hawley from injury and he set up Jamie Hinchcliffe for the third minute opener at Abbey Hulton.

Kyle Hawley - back from injury. Photo by John Fryer.

Otherwise it is a tale of woe for New Mills and joint boss Mike Norton said: “When we went ahead I thought we'd started to turn the corner. You couldn't write it.

“We have had injury after injury and it's been a mad season.

“I have been on the phone the last three days trying to recruit players but managers are reluctant to let them out so early in the season.

Advertisement

“They are waiting to see who they can get in from a higher level and it all filters down.

Advertisement

“Central midfield is our problem with Jordan Milne ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

“I felt sorry for our defence on Tuesday as it wasn't their forwards causing us problems.

“They were by passing our midfield, threading balls between the centre halves and had willing runners to chase them. They broke us every time.

Advertisement

“Second half we were a bit better but maybe they took their foot off the gas too.”

On Saturday the Millers head for Ashville for an FA Vase first qualifying round tie before resuming league action at home to Sandbach United on Tuesday.

“Playing in the Vase on Saturday will be a good distraction from the league,” said Norton.