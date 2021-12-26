Buxton JFC Girls Bolts U12s celebrate success.placeholder image
Buxton JFC Girls Bolts U12s celebrate success.

16 eye-catching images of Buxton JFC players proudly wearing their club colours - see if you feature

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Dec 2021, 18:40 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 12:25 BST
Thousands of youngsters have loved their years playing football for Buxton’s junior teams.

The brilliant club were formed in 1974 and are run by a dedicated group of volunteers who help local kids enjoy the beautiful game.

On December 23rd 2009 the club was awarded FA Community Charter Standard Club, the first club in the High Peak to gain the award and only the 6th club in Derbyshire to be awarded in this way.

And to celebrate the club’s excllent work, we’ve dug deep in our archives this week to take you down memory lane.

If you have a must-see pic you would like us to print, send your snaps to [email protected]

For more information the club visit, www.facebook.com/BuxtonJFC

Get more local retro content and sports news on our website each day.

Action from Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s' 5-1 defeat by ADASC.

1. Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s

Action from Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s' 5-1 defeat by ADASC. Photo: Submitted

Action from a previous Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s v Darley Dale U10s

2. Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s v Darley Dale U10s

Action from a previous Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s v Darley Dale U10s Photo: Submitted

Buxton JFC Warriors U15's. Are you in this picture?

3. Buxton JFC Warriors U15's

Buxton JFC Warriors U15's. Are you in this picture? Photo: contributed

Action from Buxton JFC Cobras U12s v Buxton JFC Vikings U12s on a wet day for football.

4. Buxton JFC Cobras U12s v Buxton JFC Vikings U12s.

Action from Buxton JFC Cobras U12s v Buxton JFC Vikings U12s on a wet day for football. Photo: contributed

