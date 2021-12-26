The brilliant club were formed in 1974 and are run by a dedicated group of volunteers who help local kids enjoy the beautiful game.

On December 23rd 2009 the club was awarded FA Community Charter Standard Club, the first club in the High Peak to gain the award and only the 6th club in Derbyshire to be awarded in this way.

And to celebrate the club’s excllent work, we’ve dug deep in our archives this week to take you down memory lane.

For more information the club visit, www.facebook.com/BuxtonJFC

Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s Action from Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s' 5-1 defeat by ADASC.

Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s v Darley Dale U10s Action from a previous Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s v Darley Dale U10s

Buxton JFC Warriors U15's Buxton JFC Warriors U15's. Are you in this picture?