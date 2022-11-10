10 great reasons in pictures why Buxton could beat Ipswich Town and cause a massive FA Cup shock

Ipswich Town are flying high in League One – playing in front of crowds and grounds a world away from Buxton’s usual surroundings.

But sport, of course, is a wonderful thing and you just never know what might happen on the day.

The Bucks are used to playing on the big stage following last years televised second round clash with Morecambe.

They have a manager used to facing big FA Cup ties after Jamie Vermiglio’s great run with Chorley – and players who have also experienced huge FA Cup matches.

Lindon Meikle is one such player after featuring in Mansfield Town’s FA Cup third round match with Liverpool in 2013.

So, with that in mind, here’s 10 more great reasons why Buxton can have reason to believe.

1. Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1 - 2017 Lincoln City wrote themselves into football history by becoming the first non-league side to make the quarter-finals after a shock 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley.

2. Norwich 0 Luton Town 1 - 2013 Luton Town became the first non-league to beat a top division side since 1989 when they stunned Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road.

3. Sutton United 2 - Coventry City 1 - 1989 Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan.

4. Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United - 1972 Hereford United FC celebrate their 2-1 win against Newcastle United. Ronny Radford's thunderbolt goal has proved to be a lasting FA Cup icon ever since.