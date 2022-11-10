10 great reasons in pictures why Buxton could beat Ipswich Town and cause a massive FA Cup shock
National League North side Buxton have no chance of knocking out Ipswich Town in the FA Cup second round – or so the theory goes.
Ipswich Town are flying high in League One – playing in front of crowds and grounds a world away from Buxton’s usual surroundings.
But sport, of course, is a wonderful thing and you just never know what might happen on the day.
The Bucks are used to playing on the big stage following last years televised second round clash with Morecambe.
They have a manager used to facing big FA Cup ties after Jamie Vermiglio’s great run with Chorley – and players who have also experienced huge FA Cup matches.
Lindon Meikle is one such player after featuring in Mansfield Town’s FA Cup third round match with Liverpool in 2013.
So, with that in mind, here’s 10 more great reasons why Buxton can have reason to believe.
