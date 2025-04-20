Final day showdown set for Hope Valley's Premier Division

Hope Valley Football League's Premier Division is set for a thrilling final day.

Now the A Division has fully concluded with all league and cup fixtures played, the Hope Valley Football League's Premier Division saw four games played this week, with two games going ahead mid-week and two at the weekend.

Chapel Town FC are hunting down the title and made a huge step towards their final goal in the league this week, playing two fixtures in within just 3 days of each other. Firstly, they travelled to Hayfield in one of the most anticipated fixtures this season.

A win for Hayfield would have put them above both Chapel and Dove Holes Firsts and still in contention for the league title. With it all to play for, Hayfield struck early and put themselves 2-0 up after just 16 minutes thanks to goals from Josh Barlow and Hayden Brownsword. Josh Wood grabbed one back for Chapel just 2 minutes later, and a big second half was needed from both sides. Josh Edwards drew the game level on the 61st minute, before Jack Howell put Hayfield ahead again.

Lewis Coates got his first of the day immediately after to make it 3-3 and then completed his brace 11 minutes later prior to Oliver Ashton ensuring that Chapel picked up the win with a 5-3 victory. A truly brilliant first season in the Premier Division for Hayfield Firsts came to a close with this result, confirming a 3rd place finish which will give them confidence going into the 25/26 season.

Chapels 2nd game of the week prompted more travel and arguably their longest away journey of the season as they were welcomed by Dronfield FC (Baslow). A win was needed if they wanted to be in contention for the title on the final day next weekend, and the Derbyshire Cup Finalists made that possible after a brilliant 4-0 victory. Tyson Elwin opened the scoring, with Josh Wood and Josh Edwards both scoring to give Chapel a 3-0 lead at half time.

The win was secured in the second half thanks to Lewis Coates, and Chapel head into the final weekend top of the table. They lead on goal difference as they sit level on points with Dove Holes Firsts who also played a mid-week match.

Dove Holes are the other title contenders in the Premier Division, with their impressive mid-week win over Furness Vale ensuring that the trophy lift will be decided on the final day. 2 goals were enough to defeat Furness who have been in good form recently, with Tom Forder and Daniel Gilbride both hitting the back of the net yet again.

Dove now have to beat Dronfield FC (Baslow) to stand a chance of winning the title, with Chapel’s final game scheduled for another away day at Furness Vale. Dove need to better Chapels result next weekend if they are to win the division, if both sides win then Dove need to make-up the 19-goal difference on the table which currently separates the teams. A historical final day is on the horizon and absolutely anything could happen.

Furness Vale also played twice this week and if they win their final fixture, they can secure a 5 placed finish above Bamford. After the narrow loss to Dove Holes Firsts in the week, a bounce back was needed and the squad did it in style with a 7-1 victory over Tideswell United who will ply their trade in the A Division next season. Thomas Bridge got a brace for Furness, with Luke Sims and Aaron Wilman also getting themselves amongst the scorers.

Jimmy Wood was up to his usual antics and scored a brilliant hattrick, replicating his form from previous seasons. Harrison Watson provided Tideswell with a consolation goal, and with their season now over the men from the Cathedral of the Peak District will be looking forward to the challenge of coming straight back up next season.