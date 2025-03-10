Dove Holes reserves set up a potential double after knocking out Chapel Town

Dove Holes Reserves booked their place in the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy final.

The weather this weekend saw all scheduled fixtures go ahead in the Hope Valley Amateur Football League with the Premier Division really heating up at the top of the table.

Away from the league, Chapel Town endured their first defeat of the season as Dove Holes Reserves booked their place in the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy final.

But we start at the Infamous Western Lane, where Buxworth Firsts knew a win over Furness Vale would take them above 2nd placed Hayfield no matter their result, albeit with Hayfield possessing two games in hand over Buggy. Furness Vale arrived having only played once in the last month and a half, but didn’t look like a team who had been out of action. A 2-1 victory for the away side provided a glimpse of what Furness Vale are capable of when they are at their best, with Thomas Bridge and Patrick O’Brien securing 3 vital points for Vale and spoiling Buxworth’s hopes of leapfrogging rivals Hayfield.

Chapel Town Firsts welcomed Dove Holes Firsts in arguably the most anticipated fixture of the weekend. Chapel stole the show in the Derbyshire Cup fixture played at Rowton Park a few weeks ago, and Dove were looking for revenge in the league.

They would need to hand Chapel their first loss of the season in order to do so, a task that was seemingly impossible. A close first half was followed by a completed redemption arc on Doves behalf, as they shocked all in attendance and won the game 5-2. Ben Bagshaw, Tom Forder, Dan Gilbride, Liam Ruddick and Thomas Tatton provided Doves goals and gave Chapel a very unfamiliar taste of defeat. To get this far into the campaign undefeated is almost impossible, an achievement that Chapel should be incredibly proud of. Hayfield now sit just 2 points behind leaders Chapel, indicating a very exciting finish to the season on the horizon.

The 19th Hole welcomed Dronfield FC (Baslow) in the third Premier Division Fixture of the day, with the home side knowing a win could have placed them into 6th place come Saturday evening. Dronfield arrived off the back of a 6-0 loss to Dove Holes and wanted to put it in the past, which they did as they left with all 3 points secured after a 2-1 win over the men from Buxton.

Tideswell welcomed Hayfield Firsts in the final Premier Division fixture of the day and would need a win should they wish to stand a chance of lifting the ultimate prize at the end of the season. Without knowing the result of the Chapel and Dove game taking place at the same time, Hayfield could only focus on what was in front of them. Their job was completed with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tideswell, with Joe Armstrong getting his 22nd goal of the season. Harry Wyatt doubled their lead 10 minutes later, before Jack Howell sealed the deal on the hour mark. This win places Hayfield just 2 points behind Chapel Firsts, with their upcoming fixture looking like a title decider and massive ‘6-pointer’. This will arguably be the biggest game across both divisions this season and a match that you most definitely do not wish to miss.

As the A Division is now concluded, league cup action has taken full priority, and the finalists of the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy are now confirmed. After Calver’s victory over Hathersage last weekend, Dove Holes Reserves and Buxworth Reserves locked horns knowing a win would place them into the final against their fellow A Division companions. Dove Reserves went into the fixture as league champions and this was only justified further as they defeated Buggy 4-1 to book their place in the final, setting a potential league and cup double. Billy Halsey helped himself to a brace, with Jonathan Thorpe also adding to Dove’s goals. Buxworth’s Josh Dailey provided a consolation goal for Buggy, but this wasn’t enough to stop the dominance that Dove Holes Reserves have displayed all season.