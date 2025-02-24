Dove Holes Reserves are crowned champions of Hope Valley League's A Division

Pictured are newly crowned A Division champions, Dove Holes Reserves, with their new training tops provided by the ever-generous High Peak Comps.

The Premier Division saw Chapel Town Firsts take another huge step towards the league title, with the A Division nearly reaching its conclusion with the champions now crowned.

Hayfield Firsts and Buxworth Firsts scheduled fixture was postponed, allowing Chapel Town Firsts and Dove Holes Firsts the opportunity to capitalise in the Premier Division. Chapel Town Reserves set a seasonal record last weekend after they beat Blazing Rag 14-0, and the first team clearly wanted to match this accomplishment this weekend as they defeated Tideswell United by the exact same scoreline.

Seth Riley and Josh Edwards each got themselves hattricks, with Josh Wood picking up a brace. Joey Hollamby, Matthew Baldwin and George Rowland completed the scoring for Chapel, who will be brimming with confidence after their victory prior to their Derbyshire Divisional Cup North final against Central Midlands Alliance outfit Wirksworth Ivanhoe, which is now confirmed to be taking place on April 4th, at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium in Buxton.

The second and final fixture of the Premier Division for the weekend gave Dove Holes Firsts a chance to leapfrog their on the day opponents Bamford into 4th place. A win would send them 2 points clear in 4th place with 4 games in hand over Bamford.

Dove got the job done, with Adam Sircar and Ben Bagshaw providing the goals for a well fought 2-0 victory. If Dove win their 3 games in hand over Buxworth Firsts, they will go 4 points ahead of them in the table. An exciting climax to the season is predicted with the Premier Division’s top sides battling for the ultimate prize.

The A Division reached its conclusion for all but 3 sides and saw Dove Holes Reserves crowned as champions following on from their win against Buxworth Reserves. A final day 4-0 victory was enough, with Joshua Elliott, Billy Halsey and a Joe Dale brace enough to see Dove lift the trophy.

The league wishes to congratulate Dove Holes Reserves on what has been a fantastic season, with 11 wins, 1 draw and only 2 losses finalising their glory. As Dove Holes Reserves cannot be promoted due to their first team being in the division above, Calver secured their promotion to the Premier Division, as have Hathersage, due to Chapel Town Reserves and Hayfield Reserves also being unable to go up into the division.

Blazing Rag played their final league game of the season this weekend and picked up their first win as a result. With a bottom placed finish guaranteed a couple of weeks ago, the Rag would have been forgiven for giving up on their final game with one eye already on next season.

However, tremendous spirit was shown and gave them something to proud of, as they overcame Youlgrave United 1-0 to secure 3 very much welcomed points. Youlgrave still have two games to play against Hayfield Reserves and Chapel Town Reserves, although their 7th placed finish is already secured.

League cup fixtures will now take priority, as well as the Roden Cup which is scheduled to go ahead in the coming weeks. The Premier Division is still there for the taking for a number of clubs, with Chapel Town Firsts also gearing up for what could be a historical night at Silverlands. Hayfield First’s Joe Armstrong remains top of the Premier Division golden boot table, and barring an outstanding individual performance in the final remaining games of the A Division, Ryan Bradd of Dove Holes Reserves has won the golden boot for the A Division.