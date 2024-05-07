Dominant win for Buxton Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It proved to be an exciting game with both sides being newly-promoted to Division Two.

Buxton won the toss and opted for the home side to bat first and test the conditions.

Pressure was built from the off as some great attacking spells from Buxton’s seam bowlers led to some early wickets and Swarkestone very much on the back foot, as they stood at 30-5 within the first 15 overs.

Umair Ali on his debut for Buxton 2nds.

Figures included 3-26 from Eddy Donnelly, 1-12 from Lucas Tattersall and 1-14 from Harry Griffin.

Dominant spells continued as Buxton turned to spin bowling throughout the middle overs. The bowling partnership of Corey Griffin with 2-14 and Fran Slater with 3-7 provided more chances as the home side struggled to find their rhythm.

The latter half of Swarkestone’s batting lineup were cleared up within 32 overs as they were all out for 75, leaving Buxton confident in chasing the total down.

Buxton’s batting innings started solidly with Ram Goli (20) showing some attacking shots with the intent on reaching the target quickly.

Swarkestone’s bowling attack made inroads as they collected a few wickets, however the total set just wasn’t enough as Buxton were victorious and cruised to their target with just three wickets down and within 17 overs.

Further batting contributions included a steady innings from opener Ben Marsden, who was left on 20 not out.

*Buxton 2nds also dominated in their game at home to Ashford in the Water, winning by nine wickets.

Winning the toss, Buxton put Ashford into bat on a damp wicket, bowling them out for 60 runs off 24 overs.

Umair Ali on his debut took four wickets for 15 runs and club stalwart Phil Slater took 5 for 19 in support.

In reply, Joel Sanchez with 22 not out and Dave Belfield with 35 not out knocked off the runs required in 16 overs.

The thirds’ game at Denby was cancelled, while the fourths drew with Selston Town having bowled the visitors out for 197, Finlay Smith the pick of the bowlers with 4-40.